A New Way to Exercise Your Skin

Beauty expert Molly Nover-Baker shares how to exercise our way to healthy skin.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"So we all know that as we get older our bodies slow down, our metabolism, and even our memory. And we know we need to exercise to keep everything up and running. The same goes true for our bodies largest organ, our skin.

Good news is there are ways to exercise it. One of the latest ways is with this, the Conture Kinetic skin toning system is the first device designed to exercise stimulate and energize the skin just like a workout.

It's clinically proven to prevent the overall signs of aging and tired skin without invasive treatments. Users reported immediate improvements in radiance skin tone and even pore size as well as long term improvements in reducing crows feet and wrinkles. It works by stimulating the skin using isometric compression very gentle lifting and releasing with low frequency vibrations. Similar to professional devices in that it allows you to do it yourself at home.

Tune into QVC Special Values segment today and tomorrow at 11:59pm to get it for half the original price $149.90."