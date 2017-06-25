Weekend Philler Episode 30

What a week for Weekend Philler! In this week's episode we get a kick out of Chuck Norris, (it was a super powerful roundhouse kick, btw), we get Hersheypark happy, we support the troops with Jims Jarhead Jerky, we fine dine at Bistrot La Minette, we get an update from 3D Printing by Muckychris,we travel the world with Robert "Uncle Rocky" Melvin and art it up with Art of David Wong, Spitfirelabs and The Simpsons Comics artist Phil Ortiz. Wow that's an action packed half hour!
Here are the clips:
- Chuck Norris
- Hersheypark
- Uncle Rocky
- Jim's Jarhead Jerky
- Bistrot La Minette
- Muckychris Update
- Artists Alley Wizard World
