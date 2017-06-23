When it comes to communicating, many people may not realize how our body language contributes to how the world views us. Research shows we read emotions in each other’s eyes – that’s the power of eye language!

Every movement or expression that you make with your eyes sends a message about you. In just one minute, two people in face-to-face interaction can exchange up to ten thousand non-verbal cues. A recent allergen survey reveals that a quarter of Americans believe non-verbal communication is more honest than your words.

Body language expert Patti Wood says, "You really want to make sure that you're sending the right message. If you have symptoms of chronic dry eye like itchy burning watering eyes you don't want to send the wrong message unintentionally. "

