Professional paintball tournament being held in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – In Atlantic City this weekend, thousand of tourists are expected to play the casino slots, and fire off some shots! The NXL Atlantic City Open professional paintball tournament is being held at Bader Field June 23rd through Sunday the 25th.

This tournament is one of only five professional NXL tournaments of the 2017 season. Over 250 teams have signed up and will compete in various different tournament games over the course of the weekend.

The Atlantic City Open is the third stop of the National Xball League’s 2017 season. Games for the Xball formats will begin Friday, June 23rd while 2-Man, 5-Man and 10-Man formats are played on Saturday and/or Sunday. There are three new divisions this year including a D5 5-Man for beginners, a 2v2 tournament and an Open Mechanical Division.

Shout out to @gisportz for the sweet mask! The pro NXL paintball tournament is open to the public all weekend #DoAC pic.twitter.com/PtQ7eVJHZl — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) June 23, 2017