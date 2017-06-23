Fun Attractions at Clementon Park and Splash World

It’s that time of year to apply sunscreen and make some splashes under the sun. A representative from Clementon Park and Splash world shares with us some cool activities we can do there this summer.

This family oriented park comes with plenty of games, great rides, and a wave pool! Clementon Park also has great deals for their season passes. The general season pass cost $49.99. The gold pass allows you to bring a friend one time any day throughout the season. In addition, for 20 dollars more, you can also get the souvenir bottle and two free tube rentals.

The amusement park also has activities to do at night like the dine in movies at the big wave bay area. There's already screen up and the first screening will be on July 21st. They will air "The Secret Life of Pets, Finding Dory, Sing, Moanna, and Rogue. These five consecutive Fridays this summer are new so you don't want to miss this.

Another thing you don't want to miss are those snacks that you can munch on while watching the movie. New to the menu of burgers, pizza and hot dogs are "not your nachos". They are not your typical nachos, people can choose their base from nacho chips to french fries to tater tots to then a selection of meat. Following a selection of different cheeses and then to top it off one can add as many toppings as they want.

To find out more information on all the new summer trends at Clementon Park head over to their website at http://www.clementonpark.com