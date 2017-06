This is Misty, a 5-year-old mixed breed dog who is both lovable and playful. She loves giving lots of kisses and getting her belly rubbed. Misty would do well in any type of home, she is friendly and gentle.

She was surrendered to Saved Me Animal Shelter and is a little underweight but they are taking good care of her. Now, Misty is searching for her forever home.

For more information on Misty go to savedme.org/adopt or click here.