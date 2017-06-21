Summer Survival For Your Skin And Hair

It’s the first day of summer and Beauty Expert Melissa Foss shares how to put your best face forward.

When it comes to the summer season, sunscreen is very important. Now is the time we get a lot of sun exposure so you want to be vigilant. La Roche-Posay is trusted by dermatologists worldwide because of their UV protections. Their formulations are effective, elegant and feel good on your skin.

For the third year, their product Anthelios 60 Melt-In Milk had a score of 100 in a National Consumer Sunscreen Test. The test rated over 60 sprays, lotions and sticks and a startling 23 of them did not measure up to what they said on the package.

Anthelios 60 Melt-In Milk provides a UVA, UVB broad spectrum protection plus a powerful antioxidant complex, which protects your skin from free radicals caused by UV rays.

On the other hand, hair can really take a beating over the summer. Pantene Pro Vee's Three Minute Miracle is an intensive daily conditioner that provides your dry strands with the extra moisture they need. It repairs the most extreme damage, while preventing split ends and frizz for soft, shiny, silky hair in just three minutes. It comes in six ultra conditioning formulas for all hair types to tailor to your specific needs.

In addition, Pantene Pro Vee's Smooth and Sleek Shampoo has a breakthrough formula that penetrates the hair's core to replenish lost lipids with a unique propriety blend of nutrients for a silky finish.

Finally when it comes to summer makeup, water proof foundation, waterproof mascara and bright lip to give you a nice pop are always a go-to.