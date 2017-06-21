Delicious Yet Nutritious Summer Recipes

A Registered Dietitian joins us in the studio to share how summer food can taste good and also be good for you!

Food-loving dietitian and mom Deanna Segrave- Daly shares her family recipes daily on Teaspoon of Spice. She stopped into PHL17 to give us the scoop.

"When you're grilling this summer instead of using oils or high fat marinades, a healthy swap option is to use NAKANO rice vinegar. They have seven clean label varieties including two organic offerings. It can be as simple as grilling up a plate of veggies and splashing on some of the flavors. I love using the Roasted Garlic and the Oregano-Basil option on these grilled veggies because it adds a ton of flavor with not a lot of calories and no fats. You can also use it on grilled shrimp or grilled chicken. All of NAKANO rice vinegars have no more than four ingredients, no artificial flavors, no artificial preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup. It's available locally at ShopRite and Acme.

For cooling down in the summer turn to Fairlife Milk. This is regular, creamy, delicious milk, but it goes through a filtration process, which takes the natural nutrients you find in milk and combines them in different proportions so what you end up with is milk that has 50% more protein, 30% more calcium and 50% less sugars and its lactose-free.

You can make flavored milk cubes. It's such a fun idea for kids. Take your favorite fruit, put it in a blender with milk and put it in ice cube trays. You can make raspberry milk, mango milk...the skies the limit. Another idea to cool down in the summer, make some overnight oats. Put oats with Fairlife milk in the refrigerator and in the morning its ready to go. Toss it with some fresh summer fruit and nuts. It's a complete breakfast.

Lastly for a sweet treat that's lower in sugar and gives a punch of nutrition, make these chocolate peanut butter banana pops. Three ingredients: two cups of Fairlife chocolate milk, two bananas and two tablespoons of peanut butter. Put that into the blender and then into the popsicle mold. "