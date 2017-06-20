How To Claim Money The State Owes You

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, states hold more than $40 billion in unclaimed money. Whether it be uncashed checks or money left in an old bank account, laws are in place so that consumers’ money is returned.

Consumer Advocate Bethy Hardeman educates consumers on what they can do, the steps they can take and choices they can make to help them get better at handling their money.

Unclaimed money is sent to the state to hold onto and the state's not going to come looking for you. You have to go looking for it.

Some of the most common reasons you may be owed money is if you've moved around a lot, you've lived in a lot of different states or you've changed jobs a lot. Some checks could go to a former address. If that bounces back, they're not going to try to keep finding you. They're going to give it to the state and let them be responsible for holding onto it.

Credit karma has made it really easy for you to find if you're owed money. You can go to creditkarma.com/money and search using your name and the state that you live in or the state that you used to live in. It'll show you if there's any money available from that state and send you over to the state's website to claim that cash. Every state is going to do it differently, but every state has a process of verifying you are who you say you are, which is great because it makes sure that you get your money and somebody else doesn't get your money.

Credit Karma is about helping make financial progress possible for everyone. It really started with free access to your credit scores and credit information and continues with better understanding of how to handle debt and in this case how to handle unclaimed money.