Machete-wielding homeowner fends off 5 would-be robbers

SARASOTA COUNTY, Florida -- A homeowner in Florida used a machete to fend off five would-be robbers at his home, police say.

The suspects were armed with a shotgun when they broke into the man's home in Sarasota on Friday morning, around 4:45 a.m.

Surveillance video shows the homeowner grabbing the machete and fighting back. He managed to disarm one suspect of a shotgun, while the other four took off.

The homeowner held the suspect until police arrived.

The other suspects were arrested after the suspect vehicle was located at a gas station. Sheriff's officials say four men wearing dark clothing were inside -- one with several zip ties. Two admitted to the attempted robbery.

In the surveillance video obtained from the homeowner, Angel Cabrera-Basulto and Ronier Jauregui-Lorente enter the victim's porch armed with a shotgun, machete, and crowbar in an attempt to rob the victim, according to a news release from sheriff's officials.

Cabrera-Basulto and Jauregui-Lorente are seen fleeing the home, while the victim arms himself with a machete and holds Beltran-Vazquez until deputies arrive.

Detectives identified Jorge Valido-Leyva and Roberto Salcedo-Balanza as the other men in the vehicle and through interviews, learned that they helped coordinate and plan the robbery.

All five men are in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.

Beltran-Vazquez is charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jauregui-Lorente and Cabrera-Basulto are each charged with two counts of armed robbery. Valido-Leyva and Salcedo-Balanza face two counts each of principal to armed robbery.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.