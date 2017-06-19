× It’s time to kick off lobster season!

It’s time to officially kick off lobster season! Now lobster may be considered luxurious all over the world, but you don’t have to be a master chef to cook this great seafood dish at home. Lobster expert and fourth generation co-founder of The Palm Restaurant…. Bruce Bozzi Jr. shares how you can pick and prepare some delicious lobster dishes.

What is the easiest way to prepare lobster?

"The easiest way in the restaurant is to broil them, if you're at home the easiest way is to boil your lobster. A good tip is for every pound you, boil it for about five minutes."

What are some of your favorite recipes for preparing this delicious food?

"Let's just say when it's lobster time at The Palm, it means one thing.. It's summertime. So my favorite recipe basically is to broil it but what happens is the lobsters are so big at The Palm and when you leave The Palm you always have some leftover lobster, so in front of me you'll see some classic great dishes, very easy to make at home. The lobster corn cake which is lightly pan seared and golden brown. We have our lobster roll which we love and is my favorite which is front of me which I'll be showing you and we have our lobster cobb salad. Which is a traditional cobb salad without the turkey and with the lobster.

So these dishes are very easy to make... Cut up your lobster that you bring home, put it in a bowl, add about a half a cup of celery, half a cup of cucumber, half a cup of mayo, some tarragon and some lemon juice. Stir it all in.. add salt and pepper. Salt you want to be a little careful with because you can always put it in but you can't take it out. So this is a really fun summer dish! You can now toast some golden baguettes and then you put it on... a little parsley, a little tarragon, BAM put it on the plate and you have a fun dish to make at home."

Well they look and smell delicious so I hear you have unique lobster facts, can you give me a few?

"Some lobster facts... bigger lobster or smaller lobster? There's always been that debate that smaller lobsters are tastier than bigger lobsters. NOT TRUE! The meat is juicy!

Female lobster have bigger tails and male lobsters have bigger claws. TRUE! A lot of people really love the meat in a claw so you want that with a male."

The Palm Restaurant has been serving lobster since the 1940's. The Palm Restaurant in Philadelphia will reopen in the Hyatt at the Bellevue Hotel on July 15. All summer long you can catch their summertime deals, for more head to ThePalm.com/Philadelphia.

The Palm Lobster Roll Recipe:

o Start by dicing leftover cooked lobster into about a 1 inch cube

Cut a few cubes off of one of the cooked lobster tails and toss into bowl with prepped lobster

1 lb. diced cooked lobster meat

o A pound of lobster is enough for 4 sandwiches

o Then add:

½ cup of diced celery

½ cup of diced English cucumber

½ cup of mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon of lemon juice

1 ½ teaspoons fresh tarragon, minced

o Give it a good stir to combine all the ingredients, add some salt and pepper to your liking