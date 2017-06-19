IN FOCUS: Indego Bike Sharing

Posted 12:20 PM, June 19, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:21PM, June 19, 2017

The City of Philadelphia’s Indego bike sharing program is expanding in its second year of operation. The self-serve bike program is adding thirteen additional stations this summer and over two-hundred bikes serving Fishtown, Center City, South and West Philadelphia.

Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall’s guests include Aaron Ritz - City of Philadelphia Transportation Program Manager and Waffiyyah Murray – Indego’s Community Coordinator. Tonnetta Graham who is the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation President shares how Indego is making a difference in her community providing many residents with much needed transportation and a means to see other parts of the City as well as helping them to participate in bike sharing activities in various locations. Shawn McCaney of the William Penn Foundation also joins Jennifer. McCaney who is the foundation’s executive director talks about how the program fits into its mission and helps to improve the overall community. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s