IN FOCUS: Indego Bike Sharing

The City of Philadelphia’s Indego bike sharing program is expanding in its second year of operation. The self-serve bike program is adding thirteen additional stations this summer and over two-hundred bikes serving Fishtown, Center City, South and West Philadelphia.

Host Jennifer Lewis-Hall’s guests include Aaron Ritz - City of Philadelphia Transportation Program Manager and Waffiyyah Murray – Indego’s Community Coordinator. Tonnetta Graham who is the Strawberry Mansion Community Development Corporation President shares how Indego is making a difference in her community providing many residents with much needed transportation and a means to see other parts of the City as well as helping them to participate in bike sharing activities in various locations. Shawn McCaney of the William Penn Foundation also joins Jennifer. McCaney who is the foundation’s executive director talks about how the program fits into its mission and helps to improve the overall community. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM.

