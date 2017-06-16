Kip Moore Honors Service Members

One of the hottest stars in country music is not only making waves with his music, but also taking time to support our nation’s service men and women.

Multi-platinum singer and songwriter Kip Moore has built one of country music's most loyal audiences show by show. In the midst of his current tour schedule, Kip teamed up with Country Inns and Suites for the "Military First" program honoring service members and their families.

"It's a humbling thing and I'm so glad to be a part of this. They're honoring all of the veterans, all of the active service men and women and their spouses and you're getting the best available room at check-in. You're getting a special preferred rate," said Moore.

For more information, visit countryinns.com/military.