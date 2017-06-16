Father’s Day Gift Guide

Father’s Day is quickly approaching and some of you may be struggling to find the perfect gift to celebrate the special man in your life.

For the DIY dads out there, try something simple like a new tool set. Tech dads may appreciate smart home devices to help transform the house into a high-tech paradise. Men who like to fire up the grill will always appreciate a new Weber Grill, outfitted with the latest technology that ensures it will easily start.

And if you're looking for the ultimate gift, home improvement expert Dave White has an option anyone would love!

"We have got the mack daddy of all cordless. This is a 48 volt riding mower. It's battery powered. Look how cool this thing looks. Any dad would love this. It has lots of great features it cuts up to 2.5 hours on one charge. It`s got LED lights for cutting after dark, cruise control and you don't have any of the maintenance associated with a gas powered lawn mower," said White.

For more gift ideas, go to homedepot.com.