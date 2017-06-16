Celebrity Wedding Trends On A Budget

Renowned event planner to the stars David Tutera shares his style secrets for planning the perfect wedding celebrations and he’s partnered with Michaels to bring all the hottest trends to you.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

First and foremost, the most important thing to remember when planning a wedding is to add a personalized touch to your day. Next is the attention to detail and finding products that are affordable. This is where the David Tutera Collection comes in.

The detail of succulents is on trend right now. Faux succulents can be added to the center of your table, to place cards and also as napkin treatments to add a touch of detail. They can also be used as bouquets for the bridal party as they walk down the aisle.

Sparkle never seems to go away. It's always on trend. This touch can be added to napkins and bouquets. Also consider wearables. You can add sparkle to your hair, a belt on your dress, the accents to the veils and more. It can also be used on your tables.

To find Tutera's collection you can visit Michaels stores throughout the country or go to Michaels.com.