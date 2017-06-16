Adopt a Pet: Pax and Blast

Posted 8:00 AM, June 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26AM, June 16, 2017

These two cuties come as a package deal. This is Pax and Blast who were raised together until their owner could no longer take care of them.

Pax and Blast are senior ladies, but that doesn't stop them from having fun. They are very well behaved and already trained. They would do great in all different types of homes as long as they are together.

Adopting two dogs could mean double the fun. Pax and Blast are very bonded and looking to move into their forever home together.

For more information on Pax and Blast visit streettails.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s