Adopt a Pet: Pax and Blast

These two cuties come as a package deal. This is Pax and Blast who were raised together until their owner could no longer take care of them.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pax and Blast are senior ladies, but that doesn't stop them from having fun. They are very well behaved and already trained. They would do great in all different types of homes as long as they are together.

Adopting two dogs could mean double the fun. Pax and Blast are very bonded and looking to move into their forever home together.

For more information on Pax and Blast visit streettails.org.