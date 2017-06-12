Servolution with City Life Philly

City Life Philly is adding a little kindness to Philadelphia with their serving revolution: Servolution!

For one week, volunteers serve others and show kindness around the city with money they raised through City Life Philly. They buy everyone's coffee or ice cream, throw pizza parties for underprivileged schools and homeless shelters, delivering care packages to Septa drivers and people working the graveyard shift, and so much more!

To be a part of this revolution of kindness and for more information, check out citylifephilly.com/servolution.