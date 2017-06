This is Fiona and she is one smart cat. Fiona is a 4-year-old Tabby whose family could no longer take care of her.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fiona knows her own name and she will come when you call her. Her previous owners say she can also sit when you tell her to. She is a gorgeous, soft, and cuddly cat who loves to be around people.

Fiona's previous owners had only great things to say about her. She lived with children and other cats and would do great in a big family.

For more information on Fiona head to ACCT Philly.