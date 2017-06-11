PHILADELPHIA, PA — Tucked away on a small street between Chestnut and Sansom Streets in Center City Philadelphia lies one of the oldest continuously operating ale houses in the country, McGillin’s Old Ale House. The establishment opened in 1860, the same year Abraham Lincoln was elected President of the United States. It’s a bar that has stood the test of time and withholds a reputation as the “every man’s bar” of Philadelphia. McGillin’s Old Ale House has a long standing history of family ties, and has only been owned by two families over the past 150 years. If you are looking for a night out to a fun, lively, historic landmark with affordable food and drinks then McGillin’s Old Ale House may just be what you have been searching for.

Check out all that McGillin’s has to offer in this edition of Local Phlavor on Weekend Philler!

McGillin's Old Ale House is located at 1310 Drury Street in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information visit: http://mcgillins.com/