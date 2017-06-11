Line Producer
Overview:
WPHL is looking for a creative, aggressive, cutting edge newscast producer ready for a breakout opportunity to showcase your talent. This is an overnight position
Responsibilities:
- Assist Executive Producer in creating broadcast
- Research stories
- Write news scripts and teases
- Copy edit scripts for News Broadcast
- Pitch story ideas
- Time Newscast /Work with control room staff
- Coordinate and produce commercial interviews and segment
Qualifications:
- Strong Writing Skills
- Knowledge of current events and pop culture
- Organizational skills; attention to detail
- Works well under pressure
- Three years of News broadcast experience preferred
- Video editing a plus
How to Apply:
Company Info:
