Fort Delaware State Park on Weekend Philler

Traveling to Delaware City is its own reward. The highlight for me was Fort Delaware. Once you take the short ferry to the fort the structure looks like something right out of Game of Thrones-- it's like a castle complete with a mote. Once you get inside, it's thick with history brought to life by the wonderful staff.

We caught up with Park Director, Laura Lee that was kind enough to tell us about the fort. Special thanks to Aura Elementary who were on a class trip that day and appeared in the spot as well.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

