ALLENTOWN, PA — Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom is open for a new season of rides, water attractions and family entertainment. Weekend Philler was invited for a special preview of the awesome things Dorney has to offer this summer. From a new dining experience and community events in Parkside Pavilion to new rides and park food options, Dorney Park is sure not to disappoint. Here are the inside details from the VP/General Manager, Michael Fehnel and Executive Chef, Malo Jones.

Find out more about Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom at: www.dorneypark.com

