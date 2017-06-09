The Story Behind National Donut Day

These days we’re hearing about more and more unique holidays, like national pizza day or maybe even national meditation day. But do you know the real story behind national donut day?

The Salvation Army started national donut day in 1938, to honor the women who made donuts for american soldiers during world war one. It has now evolved into a national celebration on the first Friday of every June.

This year, the world famous Harlem Globetrotters partnered with Entenmann's for a little excitement on times square's pedestrian island. Complete with the iconic delicious treats and a few trick shots for fans.

Senior Director of Marketing at Entemann's, Lorraine Hale, says "the Entenmann's brand is all about family and fun when you talk to people about Entenmann's its about years and generations of memories. Harlem globetrotters is exactly the same thing."

The event also raised money for Feeding America.