Stay Safe from Adverse Drug Reactions

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, Adverse drug reactions now tie with stroke as the 4th leading cause of death. Dr. Kevin Campbell discusses America’s silent killer and a great app to download.

"You may not believe this, but nearly 3 million Americans suffer from adverse drug events every single year. These adverse events can range from side effects from a particular drug to drug drug interactions. Some of these may be mild and some can be life threatening and potentially fatal.

It's important to understand when you may be in danger of suffering a side effect or drug drug interaction. One of the ways you can do this is use technology to identify drugs that would cause you a problem.

MyRx profile is an application that you can use on your android or iPhone. It allows you to use the bar code from over the counter medicine to identify the drug and it's potential side effects.

You can also scan the name of your prescription drug in a similar fashion and determine if there are any drug drug side effects. So technology is here to stay and technologies like MyRx profile are something that I make sure my patients are aware of in order to stay safe from adverse drug events."

For more information go to MyRxProfile.com on social @myrxprofile and remember adverse drug reactions will only reduce when patients become more informed and actively take responsibility for their health.