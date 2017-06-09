Adopt a Pet: Salmi

This cutie is 8-years-old but you’d never know it, she acts just like a puppy. Salmi is a pug mix who loves a good belly rub.

She's housebroken and great with other pets and kids. She may have a bit of extra weight on her but that does not stop her from having fun and rolling around. She's trying to resist the urge to have treats.

Salmi is the type of pet that you want to get out and walk with. She is a Philly girl from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

For more information on Salmi head to Street Tails Animal Rescue.