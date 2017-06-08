Bill Cosby Trial – Constand’s mother testifies

It’s day four of the Bill Cosby trial in Montgomery County. On Thursday, Andrea Constand wrapped up her testimony.

Constand's mother also took the stand and testified about a phone conversation between her and cosby.

On Tuesday, Constand said that Cosby gave her pills and wine, then sexually assaulted her.

Yesterday in court, Cosby's lawyers pointed out what they say are inconsistencies between her testimony and what she told police in 2005.

During the conversation, she said that Cosby admitted the encounter and told her that he was sick.

Celebrity attorney Gloria Allred represents other women accusing Cosby of similar allegations.

"I think she came off a very concerned mom, she stood by her testimony and I think it was very very compelling," said Allred.

Cosby repeatedly shook his head as Constand spoke.

He has said that the sexual contact was consensual.