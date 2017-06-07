Beloved teacher retires after 47 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- After 47 years of educating students, Marianne Burpulis is retiring from St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls in Northeast Philadelphia.

Wednesday night, Burpulis proudly walked and waved the 2017 flag down the center isle of St. Hubert’s graduation ceremony at Holy Family University as hundreds of students, staff, and family members cheered for a teacher, who many say, has always been there to cheer for them.

Marianne graduated from St. Hubert back in 1967 and went on to study at Temple University. Shortly after, she began teaching at the all-girls catholic high school in 1971. Over the past five decades, she taught many of her own family members, including aunts, cousins, even her own daughter, Marisa, who graduated in 2002.

Burpulis says she looks forward to enjoying retirement with her 17-month old granddaughter, Stella!