Water restored to Abington neighborhood after water main break

Officials with Aqua America said that water has been fully restored to 85 homes in Abington after a water main break along Edge Hill Road.

The break happened a little after 3 p.m. and sent thousands of gallons of water into homes and into the street.

It took crews 2 hours to shut off the main. Some homes had severe property damage.

Several residents were upset.

"Very inconvenient," said a neighbor. "No baths tonight no showers tomorrow morning apparently so a big inconvenience."

the main in that area was already on a list to be replaced in late 2018.

At last check, the boil water notice in the area remains in effect while crews conduct tests on the water quality.