Adopt A Pet: Emmett

Posted 10:44 AM, June 5, 2017, by , Updated at 10:43AM, June 5, 2017

Some would say this little tiger is the opposite of Garfield because he is filled with happiness. Say hello to Emmett! He’s looking for a new home to hangout and have a good time!

There's no grumpy cat here. Emmett is always in a good mood and enjoys getting a lot of affection. He'll even let you hold him like a baby. Emmett is definitely the one to cuddle with you.

You can find him at the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia along with other furry friends this Friday for National Best Friend Day. All you have to do is pick your new best friend. The event features "Pick Your Price" adoption fees.

For more information on Emmett head over to ACCTphilly.org

