Wizard World Supershow

Posted 1:25 PM, June 2, 2017

No one sends more reporters, producers and photographers to Wizard World Philadelphia than PHL17.  So this year we made a half hour special celebrating our favorite Comic Con in the world.  Until we see you next year, May the Force be With You, Shazamm, Excelsior, Live Long and Prosper, We're Ready to Believe You, Cowabunga, but most of all...  HODOR!!

