This Celebrity Makeup Artist’s Favorite Lip Scrub

After months of dark makeup tones or dealing with dry skin and lips, its time to breathe new life into our beauty routines! Celebrity makeup artist Matin Maulawizada says anyone can create the ‘no makeup makeup’ look without the Hollywood glam squad. He shares his go-to trick using one simple drugstore beauty buy.

"The same way that you take care of the skin on the face it`s very important to take care of the skin on the lips. One of my go to products is the chapstick total hydration lip scrub. it is very important to massage it on the lips to completely take away the dead skin cells."

