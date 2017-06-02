‘Stranger Things’ Star Kicks Off ‘Summer Of Smiles’

The Holiday Inn is hosting a number of cool events crafted specifically for families during its first ever “Summer of Smiles” program. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarrazo will serve as a kid ambassador for the program throughout the summer.

First on tap is the Chocolate Milk Happy Hour, which is a fun, family-friendly twist on the classic afternoon snack. The hotel is also teaming up with Scholastic and Clifford the Big Red Dog and Geronimo will join children for breakfast at select Holiday Inn hotels. Some hotels will offer a "Lending Library" where parents who are away on business trips can borrow a book to read their kids a virtual bedtime story.

Happening on August 21st is the first total summer eclipse in almost 100 years. Nashville's Holiday Inn is the perfect place to see it. The hotel is having a space party, space books and eclipse viewing glasses.

Gaten Matarrazzo is set to host one of program's events. He just wrapped up Season 2 of Stranger Things and says in his opinion the upcoming season is better than the first one.

