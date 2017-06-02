Councilman David Oh describes knife attack

Philadelphia police are searching for a violent suspect who stabbed a Philadelphia councilman. This comes as the councilman recovers from his wound.

Councilman David Oh spent yesterday thanking neighbors and police outside his home where he was stabbed on Wednesday night.

Oh said a man approached him while he was unloading his car after work at the 5800 block of Thomas Avenue.

He originally thought the man was a friend of a neighbor until he started making demands for Oh's keys and wallet.

Oh said he tried to calm the man down but the man started swinging and lunging at him with a knife and at one point he put his hands up and his arm was slashed.

He tried to back away but the man continued to slash at him. Police said the attempted robbery was most likely a crime of opportunity and the attacker probably did not know that oh was a member of city council.

So far, police have collected four surveillance videos from the neighborhood.

During the attack, Oh said a car pulled up and several men got out started recording the incident on their smart phones.

Police are asking those men to come forward to help identify the suspect.