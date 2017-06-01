We all want to look our best in the summer but with the humidity and scorching heat, we need to rethink our beauty routines. From protecting our skin against damage to getting our feet sandal-ready, beauty expert Kate De Ponte has the scoop on how to look fresh and fabulous all summer long.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Summer's almost here and it can be a tricky time for our beauty routines. Luckily, I've got some products to help, like a great deodorant. I love that this new Dove Invisible Dry Spray goes on invisible and leaves no white marks on 100 colors. It's so important that you also feel fresh and confident so it's going to give you that 48 hours of odor and wetness protection you want from your antiperspirant.

When it comes to skin, beauty starts from the inside. Heliocare Daily Use Antioxidant Formula is a clinically-proven dietary supplement with antioxidant properties. It's made with an antioxidant derived from a tropical fern native to Central and South America called Polypodium Leucotomos. Daily use aids in reducing the damaging effects of free radicals and helps maintain younger-looking, more resilient skin. It's vegan and gluten-free and you can get it at Walgreens and Walmart nationwide.

Our pores tend to get clogged in the summer and NeoStrata Foaming Glycolic Wash helps cleanse and exfoliate. This high strength Glycolic Acid, pH balanced, face wash is NeoStrata's #1 Best-selling cleanser. An 18% concentration of Glycolic Acid smooths skin texture while gently exfoliating to unclog pores. Lactobionic Acid gently encourages cell renewal and prepares skin for all the benefits of your daily regimen. It retails for $40 at NeoStrata.com.

When it comes to summer footwear, get your feet sandal-ready with The CBD For Life Pure CBD Foot Cream. CBD is sourced from industrial hemp and packed with vitamins, omegas and essential fatty acids that have beneficial impacts on the skin and overall body. This foot cream helps reduce inflammation and swelling for sore and overworked feet. It's also made with eucalyptus, arnica, jojoba, and aloe vera for additional help in reducing swelling and soreness.

It's fun to switch our hairstyle in the summer but for many women with thinning hair, approximately 1 in 4, it's a challenge. Fortunately, you can get ahead of thinning hair by starting with Women's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam. It treats heredity hair loss, the leading cause in women. It's so easy to use, just apply it once a day and style your hair like normal. It's clinically proven to regrow up to 25% more hair in just 3 months of proper use. It's available at CVS for less than $30.

With makeup sometimes we want a natural look or we want to glam it up. Urban Decay's Naked Skin Shape Shifter and Eye Shadow Primer Potion create a flawless look. I ordered these from Urban Decay online via ShopRunner.com a site that offers free two day shipping and free returns."