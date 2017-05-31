Hottest Trends In Summer Travel

Summer is the perfect time to travel and lifestyle expert Clint Carter joins us for tips on where to go, what to bring and what to wear.

"You have a lot of options on where you want to go, but I think a place you really want to look is Monterey County. It's in California right on the Pacific Coast. It's a beautiful place to visit and is getting a lot of buzz because of the HBO Series 'Big Little Lies,' which is filmed there and shows a lot of the scenery.

There's a lot of options in Monterey County of where to travel, but the really big one is Big Sur. On Highway One there is a 26 mile stretch that goes from the Monterey Peninsula to Big Sur and it may be the most beautiful drive in the entire world. The Bixby Bridge is an iconic bridge where you can stop and take pictures or you can hike at Garapotta State Park. You can tour the Point Sur light station, which is a lighthouse right on the coast. There are a lot of places to stay and because part of Big Sur is now only accessible by air there's the Post Ranch Inn, which is offering the "escape through the skies" package, which will actually fly you via helicopter from the Monterey Regional Airport to Big Sur. You can find more information about that at seemonterey.com.

You have to decide what you're going to pack. I think two of the most important things you can pack are a sunscreen and an insect repellent. Something that makes it really easy is the Bull Frog Mosquito Coast Sunscreen and Insect Repellent. Sunscreen, as you probably know, helps prevent sunburn and skin damage and the repellent will not only keep you comfortable, but it will prevent mosquito borne viruses like West Nile and Zika. Bullfrog Mosquito Coast is deet-free, paraben-free and EPA approved. It's got built-in SPF 30 and it smells great. It's only $10 dollars and you can find it at Walmart, Target, Walgreens, academy.com or more information at bullfrogsunscreen.com.

And finally swimsuits, Lands' End has made it really easy to shop for the entire family. For ladies, they've got big mix and match patterns, florals and stripes, cover ups, totes, flip flops and monogramable towels and lots of sizes, even plus sizes. For guys, you're going to see a big trend in mix and match patterns so they've got that and a lot of their products have 50 SPF sun protection, which again is great for preventing sun damage. For kids, they have chlorine-resistant and quick drying swimwear because you know the kids are going to be in and out of the pool. You can find out more about this on landsend.com "