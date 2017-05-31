At least 80 killed and hundreds injured in suicide attack

80 people are dead and hundreds of others are injured after a suicide bombing near a foreign embassy.
The explosion took place near the German embassy in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. That death toll is expected to rise.
According to the U.S. Embassy, a quote "large vehicle borne explosive device" was detonated near the southern edge of a highly-secure diplomatic area.
That area houses western embassies, government buildings and residences of high-ranking officials.
A spokesperson for the Afghan government confirmed that it was a suicide attack.
This happened during the morning rush hour and just days into the holy month of Ramadan.
So far, there has been no claim of responsibility of the attack.