At least 80 killed and hundreds injured in suicide attack

Posted 9:33 AM, May 31, 2017, by

 

80 people are dead and hundreds of others are injured after a suicide bombing near a foreign embassy.

The explosion took place near the German embassy in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul. That death toll is expected to rise.

According to the U.S. Embassy, a quote "large vehicle borne explosive device" was detonated near the southern edge of a highly-secure diplomatic area.

That area houses western embassies, government buildings and residences of high-ranking officials.

A spokesperson for the Afghan government confirmed that it was a suicide attack.

This happened during the morning rush hour and just days into the holy month of Ramadan.

So far, there has been no claim of responsibility of the attack.

 

