Rocky statue closing to visitors for at least two weeks

On Tuesday, the area surrounding the Rocky statue in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum will be closed for two weeks for renovations to the grounds around it.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the Department of Parks and Recreation, those improvements include repaving and rebuilding the perimeter around the statue.

The statue was originally placed on top of the art museum steps and has since been moved several times because officials thought it was an unappealing move prop.

The statue was once placed outside the former spectrum sports arena. Then it made its way to the corner in front of the art museum.

Last month, the statue and steps were not accessible to fans because of the preparations and demolition of the NFL draft stage.

Even though the grounds around the statue will be closed off, fans will still be able to run up the steps.