IN FOCUS: World Visions Global 6k for Water

The Global 6k Race for Clean Water is an event held by nonprofit, World Vision International, to help provide clean water for people in Africa, Haiti, India and other countries.

The organization’s Senior Director of Philanthropy – Steve Krentel joins host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall. Volunteers from races in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also share their experiences of participating in the race. It is run by some participants who carry a forty pound container of water to show what people in other countries face in order to get access to clean water. Karen Trumbo and Sue Lee are volunteers who participated in the race in Doylestown Pennsylvania. Diana Smarrito and Michael Twaddell were participants taking part in the race in Blackwood New Jersey. In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 and 11:30 a.m.

