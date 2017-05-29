Skincare Recommendations for Newborns

For new and expectant Mothers, so many skincare products can be overwhelming when it comes to caring for their newborns skin. But keeping it simple with classic skincare products for laundry and sun protection is what this mother of five and Pediatric Dermatologist recommends. Jody Levine joins us with more.

"Jody, where do we start?"

"It's really important first of all to avoid the sun as much as possible especially for babies under 6 months of age you want to keep them in the shade or wear sun protective clothing.. and for babies who are older than 6 months sunblock is key. I would use a baby specific sunblock as they are usually made with physical blockers instead of chemical blockers and make sure to get all exposed skin including the ears and lips but of course avoid the eyelids."

"What about laundry are there certain soaps or fabrics that we should be aware of?"

"Definitely you really want to be careful with anything that touches your baby's skin. So it's a good idea to pre-wash clothes prior to wear, and you want to pre-wash towels and bedding as well. 9 out of 10 dermatologists say that it is important to pre-wash your baby's clothing.. and you want to wash your baby's clothes in a separate wash from the rest of the family with a hypoallergenic and gentle baby detergent like Dreft pure touch. It's made from the number one Pediatrician recommended laundry detergent brand. It is 65% plant based and made from naturally derived ingredients."

"What about skin care for babies?"

"Well, with babies in general, skin care starts with bathing you want to be sure to use a gentle baby specific cleanser and a tear free shampoo. You also don't want your bath to last too long and you want the water to be warm, not too hot. For babies with very dry skin moisturize twice a day. Moisturizing cream with ceramides is really good.. and for babies with super dry skin and ointment is even better than a cream."

"Jody, where can we go for more information?"

"Dreft.com has wonderful information and tips for your baby."