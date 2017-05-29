How this MLB Hall of Famer is Working to Inspire Others

Hall of Famer and former Major League Baseball player, Dave Winfield, has teamed up with Sheraton Hotels and Resorts as a part of their “Beyond Influential” campaign.. sharing who has helped him along the way, and what he is doing to inspire others.

"Dave, tell us what you're up to with Sheraton."

"Well actually this year Sheraton reached out and said we would like to hear your story. They created, just recently, a campaign called Go Beyond, a series where they honor first of all their associates that work in the hotels and do great things for people. But then they reached out to us Major Leaguers and former Major Leagers because we have a story to tell and I'm just very happy they reached out because I have a unique story to tell."

"Tell us a little about that story and how you got involved."

"Well actually, where I grew up in St. Paul Minnesota there was a gentleman named Bill Peterson and although he was a coach he became, what they would call today, a life coach to me. I think what he instilled in me not only as a baseball player but as a person is giving back to the community, working hard, work ethic, and all of these things have help make me mature and become the person I am today. So I was very pleased to be able to do the interview and have a discussion with him that people will be able to see. You can go to YouTube.com/SheratonHotels and you will see I will be one of four guys of this series called 'Beyond Influential'. And people will see these stories and I think they'll be pleased and hopefully they're motivated and they understand a lot more about giving back and being influential"

"And just tell us a little more about what you're up to?"

"Since retiring from playing I'm a management consultant and I work closely right now with the Baseball Players Association to guide and direct a lot of these young guys who are America's heros. And so I really enjoy doing that and making an impact on young people. I've written a book, e-book recently. But I stay busy believe me because my young two, my last kids, twins just graduated from college and they'll be off in the world as well."