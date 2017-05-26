Red Carpet Glam helps high school girls dress for prom

Hundreds of dresses of all colors, shapes and sizes are being given to students for free. It`s called the Red Carpet Glam and it`s meant to help students who have trouble affording an outfit for prom.

Taeunnah Brown picked out a red dress for the big night. She said prom almost did not happen.

"Clothing was a lot because at one point I thought I wasn`t going to be able to go prom because everybody was trying to go all out," Brown said. "Some people just can`t afford to go in general and this gave those people the break for it because I was going to be one of them."

The Philadelphia school district gave away more than 300 prom dresses at the event. More than 85 percent of them are brand new and most are donated.

Kim Taylor is one of the organizers.

"They try on a dress. If they like the dress, we accessorize them with jewelry, getting them a matching handbag and we also pick out shoes to match so everything is coordinated," she said.

Taylor said a prom dress could cost as much as two to three hundred dollars and that doesn`t include shoes are accessories.

"As each year comes into pay, the prices go up for dresses and shoes and prom itself so we figured if we could go as much as dressing the students then the parents wouldn`t have to worry about the big bill," she said.

Now, Brown gets to experience one of the most memorable moments for most high school student.

"I`m feeling very grateful that people actually thought about other people," she said.