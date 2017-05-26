Adopt a Pet: Kingsmen

This royal dog is ready to find his castle. This is Kingsmen, a four-year-old pitbull mix who is full of energy.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Kingsmen is very friendly, playful, and loves to roll around. He is very unique, he has one ear that sticks up and one ear that stays down which makes your heart melt.

Kingsmen was found as a stray in Philadelphia and is now with Save Me Rescue in Philadelphia.

He would do best in an active household that is going to give him lots of love. He is also great with other dogs and loves kids.

For more information on Kingsmen go to savedme.org.