One Stop Swimwear Shopping

Summer is quickly approaching and to make sure everyone is ready for a fabulous day at the beach or pool, Lands’ End declared May 23rd, national swimsuit day. Style expert Jene Luciani shares some of the hottest swimwear looks and great deals for the whole family.

"Well we've got to get you outfitted just in time for Memorial Day! So we're going to start with the ladies and first we have Veronica and she's in what I like to call a new take on the bikini. And what's really cool about this is it's actually reversible. So the sea and sky collection is mixing florals and stripes and you're kinda getting two suits for the price of one which is great. And of course you gotta have a great beach tote and this one you can get personalized which is a great feature.

Next up we have Nicole and a cover up is an essential this is nice and light and airy. It's cotton, it's perfect for a day at the beach. Pairing it over another big trend which is a one piece swimsuit great for a little modesty and again mixing those prints having fun with the florals and stripes.

And this is what I like to call the LBS, Sandrene is wearing the classic little black swimsuit this is actually the slender suit. And it contains 30% more Lycra so it instantly slims you which is a really fabulous feature. And we can't forget about the guys so we have Andre here today. He is wearing the men's swim T which is so important because it actually has a UPF of 50 sun protection. So it's giving you that all important sun protection. And guys are also having fun with prints and colors, these are the board shorts they have a nine inch inseam. And of course a great personalized beach towel.

Finally we can't forget about our kiddies-outfitting the kids as well. The girls we'll start with this is Gigi and she's in the smart swimsuit and this is actually designed with tug-less comfort so it's great she won't be tugging on it a day. It's fully lined in the front and also chlorine resistant. And Lucas and Cameron are boys are in the rash guards again with the UPF 50 sun protection and in the board shorts with a shorter length for the boys."

For more information and for one stop shopping go to LandsEnd.com.