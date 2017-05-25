Arrests continue in Manchester terror bombing

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the deadly attack an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The attack killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The New York Times published photos of what they said are the pieces of the backpack, detonator, battery, and shrapnel used in the attack.

Salman Abedi, 22, has been identified as the suicide bomber. He is a British born national of Libyan descent.

Investigators say Abedi spent three weeks in Libya, before returning to the United Kingdom just days before the attack.

Two days after the bombing, Libyan authorities arrested his brother, Hashim. According to CNN, he was apparently planning an attack before he was taken into custody.

Investigators there said he admitted that both of them were members of ISIS.

Now, they are trying to figure out whether Abedi met with ISIS or Al-Qaeda operatives to get terror training.

Meanwhile, people are continuing to remember the victims by laying flowers at Albert Square in Manchester. Police have identified every victim.

Thursday morning, there was a moment of silence held throughout the entire United Kingdom to remember the victims.