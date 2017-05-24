The Prostate Cancer Foundation’s First Global Fundraising Initiative

Prostate cancer is the second most common type of cancer in men. It affects three million men in the U.S. and 14 million men worldwide. Renowned comedian Stevie Dupin is one of those men.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation is launching their first global fundraising initiative to defeat prostate cancer. The initiative is called "Many Versus Cancer" and you can learn a lot more about it at manyvscancer.org.

The idea is to defeat prostate cancer by fast forwarding new research and precision medicines that treat the genes that cause prostate cancer. These genes are shared by 16 other cancers like colon cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, childhood leukemia, and childhood brain tumors. So making these new kinds of precision medicines to defeat prostate cancer may pave the way for medicines to defeat most forms of human cancer.

Stevie Dupin was very fortunate. The comedian was healthy and very diligent in his health because his father passed away at the age of 40 from a heart attack. Dupin exercised and ate organically, but started to have symptoms of prostate cancer. It turned out that he did have prostate cancer, which inspired him to write the book "The Trans Am Diaries" to inspire other men to take care of their heath.

Manyvscancer.org has information on precision nutrition, family genetics, clinical trials and how people can get involved cure funding.