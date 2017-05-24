Less Is More With ‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Anna Camp

“Pitch Perfect” star Anna Camp shares how her “less is more” approach helps her balance a busy work schedule and play!

"We're celebrating the relaunch of Nestea's brand, which is all about simplicity and less is more. There's less ingredients, no artificial flavors, no high fructose corn syrup and it's about simplifying and finding your inner joy. You can go to Nestea.com to get a free taste of this tea. There's wonderful flavors. There's peach, raspberry and it's all about simplicity and less is more.

As an actress living in LA, I am constantly on the move and constantly going places and it's nice to take some time out for yourself. I like to take my dog out for a hike and be in the sun, sit on my front porch and have some iced tea... I'm from the South originally and that is something I used to do. It takes me back to my childhood in a way.

We just wrapped "Pitch Perfect 3." We filmed it in Atlanta, Georgia and it's going to be awesome. We're traveling a lot... the girls are on a USO tour, which is really exciting. There's a lot of singing, lots of dancing and there's also a little bit of action. I can't wait for everyone to see it.

You have to balance work and play because you have to be good to yourself. I make sure I take the time out to read a book, go for a hike, go for a walk with my husband and my dog and really connect. I try to find my inner peace."