One officer injured; 3 arrested in fight near SEPTA station

Patrols will be stepped up this morning near a SEPTA station in Juniata Park after a violent flash mob incident that left a police officer injured. There were two separate fights.

It started with this one under the El after the dismissal of three local high schools around 3:30 yesterday afternoon.

The video shows the moments police tried to take control of the situation. One of the officers can be seen being knocked to the ground while trying to stop one of the juveniles.

According to reports, the officer injured his rib.That injured police officer is expected to be okay.

Police say that one of the students stole an officers baton, but he was able to get it back.

Philadelphia police were able to take control of the crowd with help from school and SEPTA police. They are expected to have more officers on patrol today and there could be more arrests to come.