New Enhancements at Walmart of Deptford, NJ

Posted 3:15 PM, May 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:33PM, May 23, 2017

In Deptford, New Jersey - Walmart is bringing guests a new and improved shopping experience.

Bill, Walmart Store Manager, says these changes are made to help the customers. One example is in the Electronics Department - where Walmart will now provide wide interactive displays that customers can touch, play with, and use to help them feel more comfortable with their purchase before buying.

Some of the the largest changes customers will enjoy are the self checkouts and online grocery pickup- where you can order food online and pickup at the store where a friendly associate will come out to your car with your order free of charge. These updates are sure to make shopping at Walmart the obvious choice of South Jersey.

