New attractions, rollercoasters and stores in Ocean City for Summer 2017

OCEAN CITY, NJ - With Memorial Day Weekend a few days away, we decided to check out some of the new attractions in Ocean City for summer 2017!

On the boardwalk, five new wooden pavilions were built in the offseason as part of the ongoing re-decking project.

At Playland's Castaway Cove, two new rollercoasters are expected to open this summer. The Gale Force and the Wildwaves were supposed to open last year, but manufacturing issues delayed their opening. The blue Gale Force coaster is 125-feet tall, goes up to 64 MPH, and uses magnets to power riders up and over the top of the coaster. The Wildwaves is more of a traditional coaster with ups and downs but no loops.

Ocean City pizza favorite, Manco and Manco, will soon open their largest store ever on 9th and the boardwalk. The superstore is expected to feature a retail store, seating for over 200 guests, and private party rooms. The pizza shop is being built in the old Strand movie theater across from Shriver's Salt Water Taffy and Fudge on the boardwalk.

A new boutique shop for women and children also opened on Asbury Avenue in the offseason. Bohemian Mama features clothing, jewelry, toys, and home decor. Gina Ozhunthual owns Bohemian Mama and said, "We are for BoHo babes, mamas and littles! We have that easy-going Bohemian style with a West Coast twist." A native of Ocean City, Ozhunthual added, "Ocean City is my hometown and it's always been a very small shop supported town. Downtown Asbury Avenue shopping is having somewhat of a renaissance with new and upcoming stores. A more modern feel is coming to the avenue. It's no longer our parents Ocean City anymore. The millennials have taken over. It's our children that we are bringing around to the attractions now so everything is just getting a little refresh and it's great to see!"