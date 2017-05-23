Dodge Curious by Bryan Dougherty on Weekend Philler

Posted 10:42 AM, May 23, 2017, by

Every once in a while we see a local video that we like so much that we run it on Weekend Philler. Dodge Curious by Bryan Dougherty was one of those times.  Take a bow Bryan this was awesome.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Jean Guimaraes

    This is the perfect web site for anybody who wishes to understand this topic. You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I personally will need laugh out loud). You certainly put a brand new spin on a subject that has been discussed for many years. Excellent stuff, just excellent!

    Reply